The Lena Schilling case
“I was asked for a list of men’s names”
In an interview with krone.tv, the Green Party's top EU candidate Lena Schilling talks about the "absurd requests" she received after the allegations about her became public. "I was asked whether I had set fire to the Lobau camp myself. That day was one of the worst in my life."
She also received a request from "far-right media" asking her to send a list of male names with whom she had been involved. Schilling: "It really doesn't get much more absurd than that."
"Boundaries were crossed"
"In any case, boundaries were crossed, that's clear." The question is what this means for the ongoing political debate and also for young people who can imagine a career in politics in the future. She cannot answer whether her case has opened the door to a new way of dealing with people: "I like to push it away from me a little, because of course the whole thing affects me."
For Schilling, political trust means one thing above all: "That it is clear what a person is fighting for and how they are fighting for my interests. If I have to make an appeal for our voters, then that's exactly what I do. I've been fighting for five or six years with everything I've got to make the world a fairer place." Renewable and affordable energy as well as cheap and well-developed public transport are at the top of her to-do list.
"No general suspicion against all people who come"
Following the fatal knife attack in Mannheim on Friday, in which a police officer was killed by a 25-year-old Afghan, Schilling is in favor of a constitutional state and criminal law "that is applied in full force." There also needs to be a debate about what is needed to create a common world view. "At the same time, I think it's difficult to declare a general suspicion against all people who come. So, yes, we have a problem. Yes, we have to deal with it. But no general suspicion and a common asylum and migration policy."
Watch the full interview with Lena Schilling in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.