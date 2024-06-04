“I was asked for a list of men’s names”

"No general suspicion against all people who come"

Following the fatal knife attack in Mannheim on Friday, in which a police officer was killed by a 25-year-old Afghan, Schilling is in favor of a constitutional state and criminal law "that is applied in full force." There also needs to be a debate about what is needed to create a common world view. "At the same time, I think it's difficult to declare a general suspicion against all people who come. So, yes, we have a problem. Yes, we have to deal with it. But no general suspicion and a common asylum and migration policy."