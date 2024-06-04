Municipality sticks to strict swimming ban in lake

Measures such as raising the water level have already had positive consequences for flora and fauna, for example for the brown cyper grass or amphibian larvae. Furthermore, an additional amphibian pool was created this year to improve the spawning situation. "By regenerating the banks and raising the water level, not only has the total area that can be used as an amphibian habitat been significantly increased, but the regenerating bank and shallow water vegetation has also significantly increased the diversity of structures and conditions in the lake," says the mayor.