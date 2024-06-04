Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite demonstration

Municipality sticks to strict swimming ban in lake

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 06:00

Association wants to hold a demonstration to obtain a legal visitor area in the Teufelstein-Fischerwiesen nature reserve. But their efforts will probably go unrewarded, as the municipality of Perchtoldsdorf is sticking to the existing bathing ban.

comment0 Kommentare

Just in time for the start of the bathing season, a long-standing debate has flared up again in Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling. Specifically, it is about the opening of the quarry lake in the Teufelstein-Fischerwiesen nature reserve. "Krone" readers know: Because swimming is prohibited there, which has always been violated in the past, the municipality closed off the area last year and dredged the access to the lake.

The "SeeGemeinschaft" association then drew up a usage concept to regulate legal bathing under strict guidelines. However, the Perchtoldsdorf municipal council rejected it. "It will only deter visitors who are concerned about nature conservation," the initiative said angrily at the time.

Illegal bathers regularly left their mark on the nature reserve. (Bild: zVg)
Illegal bathers regularly left their mark on the nature reserve.
(Bild: zVg)

Out of anger against "keeping citizens away from their lake", the association organized a demonstration on the market square on 20 June. However, this protest is unlikely to be successful. According to Mayor Andrea Kö, the access ban remains in place in order to preserve the nature conservation status, for which a management plan has even been drawn up. "Three students and a security company are on duty to monitor compliance with the ban," says Kö.

Measures such as raising the water level have already had positive consequences for flora and fauna, for example for the brown cyper grass or amphibian larvae. Furthermore, an additional amphibian pool was created this year to improve the spawning situation. "By regenerating the banks and raising the water level, not only has the total area that can be used as an amphibian habitat been significantly increased, but the regenerating bank and shallow water vegetation has also significantly increased the diversity of structures and conditions in the lake," says the mayor.

Neighboring municipality also without aspirations
Incidentally, neighboring Kaltenleutgeben, on whose municipal territory the area is located (Perchtoldsdorf is the landowner), has also refrained from implementing a concept for legal bathing. "Other projects that are within our remit, such as the expansion of the kindergarten and the renovation of the gym and elementary school, are taking center stage. There are therefore currently no plans to build a bathing lake, which would be cost-intensive for us," says local mayor Bernadette Geieregger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf