Diversion for ex-mayor after beating video

"You're dead!"; "If I want, you won't be living in your house in two weeks' time."; "I'll beat you to death, you A....."; "You won't survive this." - Just a small excerpt from the local politician's (ÖVP) nightly tirade against a 37-year-old in front of his newly built house, which was probably the trigger for the argument, as the Pole and his wife still owed the local council tax. The now retired man provoked his counterpart until he finally pushed him - which is why the younger man is in the dock in Korneuburg.