Diversion for ex-mayor after beating video
Last October, the video of a Lower Austrian mayor's tirade of abuse and fisticuffs went viral in the media. The former head of the municipality has now been put on trial in Korneuburg provincial court for making dangerous threats. The judge believes that the 62-year-old "slipped up".
With his head bowed, the former mayor of Schrattenberg (Lower Austria) stares at the screen in front of him in the Korneuburg court. While the two videos from October 13 of last year are played. The 62-year-old is visibly uncomfortable - and rightly so. The recordings show the former head of the municipality swearing at a resident, threatening him and even getting violent.
37-year-old chased to the front door
The Lower Austrian visited his local pub in the early afternoon. While playing cards, they drank one bottle of wine after another. "He can no longer remember the crime," explains the ex-mayor's defense lawyer. However, the videos provide complete clarification. There was already a scuffle with the landlord in the pub and a verbal exchange with the resident, who was later threatened, in front of the pub, which the 62-year-old eventually followed to the front door.
That's not my way. I'm sure of it.
"You're dead!"; "If I want, you won't be living in your house in two weeks' time."; "I'll beat you to death, you A....."; "You won't survive this." - Just a small excerpt from the local politician's (ÖVP) nightly tirade against a 37-year-old in front of his newly built house, which was probably the trigger for the argument, as the Pole and his wife still owed the local council tax. The now retired man provoked his counterpart until he finally pushed him - which is why the younger man is in the dock in Korneuburg.
Diversion for the "slip-up"
A psychiatric report found that the 62-year-old was moderately intoxicated and memory gaps could not be ruled out. However, after viewing the videos, the judge questioned whether he had complete amnesia: "You are not slurring your words. You are not staggering. So this is not a heavily intoxicated person."
Nevertheless, he has to agree with the ex-mayor: "That was obviously a slip of the tongue. As they say, a drunken story." He gets off with a diversion in the form of a fine totaling 750 euros. The other defendant, a resident of Schrattenberg, was acquitted without a final verdict. "He actually kept his temper for quite a long time anyway," the judge states.
