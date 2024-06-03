"Simply stunning"
This is how sexy Victoria Swarovski sparkles on the RTL show
Victoria Swarovksi (and her fans) clearly can't get enough of the breathtaking black and gold dress she wore on Saturday in the professional challenge of the RTL show "Let's Dance". Among other things, she shared a photo series on Instagram in which she presented the wow dress. What's more: the 30-year-old caused gasps at the finale of the RTL show in a white dress.
Victoria Swarovski has been hosting "Let's Dance" since 2018 and continues to wow viewers with her outfits in the current season.
On Saturday at the professional challenge of the RTL show, the 30-year-old surprised viewers with a pretty hot look, which she showed off once again in a photo gallery on Instagram.
Dream dress in black and gold
"Let the show begin", she captioned a photo series on Instagram, in which she shows the fantastic dress up close. The black and gold eye-catching dress by Zlatko Jovanovski showcased Victoria Swarovski's curves in a particularly exciting way.
The highlight: the tight dress was off-the-shoulder and featured beautiful golden elements in the bust area. The 30-year-old's hair fell over her shoulders in waves and Swarovski also went for a glamorous make-up look.
Her fans couldn't stop raving about it either. "A gorgeous dress, wonderful, one of the most beautiful or maybe even the most beautiful," commented one fan on her Instagram post. "I usually never comment, but you looked stunning yesterday," wrote another. The designer of the dress, Zlatko Jovanovski, also raved: "You look stunning."
"The absolute madness"
Victoria Swarovski also impressed in a dream dress in white at the finale of the RTL show "Let's Dance". The crystal princess lived up to her name, as the feather-look top was studded with colorful glittering stones.
The tight, asymmetrical dress also had an exciting leg slit. The Tyrolean-born actress, who is in a relationship with Red Bull boss Mark Mateschitz, had her hair up in a loose bun. Victoria Swarovski has also shone in breathtaking looks on the popular dance show on RTL in recent weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.