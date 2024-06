Unemployment up: 351,151 without a job

Stabilization "is conceivable"

"Nevertheless, it is probably too early to speak of an economic upswing, but at least there are increasing signs - with an optimistic basic attitude - that the recession in Austria is slowly coming to an end," says AMS Director Johannes Kopf. Unemployment in Austria "will therefore not fall for some time yet, but at least a stabilization of the situation in individual federal states or sectors seems conceivable in the course of the year".