Dispute with Gewessler

Governor wants an apology from the minister

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 12:52

"Totally out of line!" The Governor of Vorarlberg, Markus Wallner (ÖVP), is now reacting particularly strongly to the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler. As is well known, a verbal battle has been raging for days between the minister and the ÖVP provincial governors over their blocking of the EU renaturation law. This led Gewessler to disqualify the provincial governors as "oblivious to the future".

comment0 Kommentare

Several provincial governors have already spoken out in response. Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer, for example, told the "Krone" newspaper that the minister showed "a very questionable understanding of democracy", while Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler, like Stelzer from the ÖVP, expressed his outrage and called for the Green Minister to show "realism instead of activism". Anything else would be forgetting the future, he said, reversing Gewessler's words.

And his Lower Austrian party colleague Johanna Mikl-Leitner said that turning Europe into a mere climate protection museum would be forgetting the future.

The ÖVP provincial governors are increasingly opposing the Environment Minister, while the SPÖ's blockade stance is wobbling. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
The ÖVP provincial governors are increasingly opposing the Environment Minister, while the SPÖ's blockade stance is wobbling.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Wallner: "This is not possible at all"
Vorarlberg Governor Markus Wallner, also of the People's Party, has now gone the furthest. The behavior of the minister, who has been in the federal government with the ÖVP for four and a half years, is "completely out of line" for him.

The statement about forgetting the future is "a verbal misstep by the minister". "That", Wallner says angrily in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, "is completely out of order". Which is why the Vorarlberg native demands: "An apology would be necessary."

Regional leader sees "wake-up call"
What particularly upsets him beyond the statement is that the EU renaturation law so vehemently demanded by Gewessler is nothing more than "another bureaucratic monster". There is "total over-regulation" in the environmental sector in particular. Bureaucracy must finally be curbed and not further increased.

We can already see how much industrial and export regions such as Vorarlberg are already being hindered in their competitiveness as a result. The westernmost federal state has been hit hardest by the economic slump so far. Wallner alarmed: "A wake-up call for the whole of Austria!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
