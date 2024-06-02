Dispute with Gewessler
Governor wants an apology from the minister
"Totally out of line!" The Governor of Vorarlberg, Markus Wallner (ÖVP), is now reacting particularly strongly to the Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler. As is well known, a verbal battle has been raging for days between the minister and the ÖVP provincial governors over their blocking of the EU renaturation law. This led Gewessler to disqualify the provincial governors as "oblivious to the future".
Several provincial governors have already spoken out in response. Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer, for example, told the "Krone" newspaper that the minister showed "a very questionable understanding of democracy", while Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler, like Stelzer from the ÖVP, expressed his outrage and called for the Green Minister to show "realism instead of activism". Anything else would be forgetting the future, he said, reversing Gewessler's words.
And his Lower Austrian party colleague Johanna Mikl-Leitner said that turning Europe into a mere climate protection museum would be forgetting the future.
Wallner: "This is not possible at all"
Vorarlberg Governor Markus Wallner, also of the People's Party, has now gone the furthest. The behavior of the minister, who has been in the federal government with the ÖVP for four and a half years, is "completely out of line" for him.
The statement about forgetting the future is "a verbal misstep by the minister". "That", Wallner says angrily in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, "is completely out of order". Which is why the Vorarlberg native demands: "An apology would be necessary."
Regional leader sees "wake-up call"
What particularly upsets him beyond the statement is that the EU renaturation law so vehemently demanded by Gewessler is nothing more than "another bureaucratic monster". There is "total over-regulation" in the environmental sector in particular. Bureaucracy must finally be curbed and not further increased.
We can already see how much industrial and export regions such as Vorarlberg are already being hindered in their competitiveness as a result. The westernmost federal state has been hit hardest by the economic slump so far. Wallner alarmed: "A wake-up call for the whole of Austria!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.