No banishment

“L’amour toujours”: Altach wants to keep the goal anthem

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 17:52

Gigi D'Agostino's worldwide hit "L'amour toujours" has fallen into disrepute since a horde of "wealthy neglected people" on the German chic island of Sylt started chanting racist slogans to it. Many places have banned the otherwise completely unsuspicious rock number from their playlists, but the Vorarlberg Bundesliga club SCR Altach still wants to play it.

The Oktoberfest has put "L'amour toujours" on the "Index", as have many discotheques and party organizers in German-speaking countries, and the song will not be played at the European Football Championships either. The ÖFB also recently announced that the song would no longer be played as cheering music.

However, SCR Altach does not want to join the ban. For years, "L'amour toujours" has been played after Altach goals - and this will continue in the future, as press spokesman Manuel Willam emphasized to ORF Vorarlberg: "SCR Altach has had this goal celebration for as long as I can remember. It is associated with many wonderful moments." They don't want to give those who would have misused the song the power to "take the goal celebration away from us". The next time Altach score, people will listen very carefully to what exactly is being sung.

Vorarlberg-Krone
