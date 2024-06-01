“L’amour toujours”: Altach wants to keep the goal anthem

However, SCR Altach does not want to join the ban. For years, "L'amour toujours" has been played after Altach goals - and this will continue in the future, as press spokesman Manuel Willam emphasized to ORF Vorarlberg: "SCR Altach has had this goal celebration for as long as I can remember. It is associated with many wonderful moments." They don't want to give those who would have misused the song the power to "take the goal celebration away from us". The next time Altach score, people will listen very carefully to what exactly is being sung.