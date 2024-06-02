Volunteers invested 2000 hours in the church

Moisture damage is taking its toll on the interior

In addition to the construction team, cleaning and cooking teams were also formed. The jobs were coordinated via social media. Oberholzner took on the most delicate tasks on the "church construction site". "It was difficult to get the moisture out again," he says. The floor was hollowed out and replaced, the heating system was changed and paintings were taken to the restorer. The extremely high humidity of around 96 percent had also taken its toll on the organ.