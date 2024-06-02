Construction team in Elixhausen
Volunteers invested 2000 hours in the church
The ravages of time were already gnawing away at the Elixhausen parish church: mold had taken its toll on the interior. Without the voluntary help of building, cleaning and cooking teams, the renovation would have been impossible. An observation in Belgium led Gerhard Oberholzner to invest a lot of time.
The atmosphere is bright and friendly and the mold is finally gone! The 200-year-old church in Elixhausen now appears in a whole new light.
Volunteers - above all ceramist Gerhard Oberholzner - pitched in and invested a total of 2000 volunteer hours in the renovation. Why so much commitment to the church? He doesn't count himself among the extra-pious. It was a trip to Brussels that got him thinking. "I wanted to visit a cathedral there and then found out that it was being converted into a shopping mall. That should never happen here."
Moisture damage is taking its toll on the interior
In addition to the construction team, cleaning and cooking teams were also formed. The jobs were coordinated via social media. Oberholzner took on the most delicate tasks on the "church construction site". "It was difficult to get the moisture out again," he says. The floor was hollowed out and replaced, the heating system was changed and paintings were taken to the restorer. The extremely high humidity of around 96 percent had also taken its toll on the organ.
To top it all off, the ceramicist then donated 195 self-fired angel figurines, which were presented to generous donors at a house collection for the church.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.