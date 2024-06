All the summer departures and Flögel were officially sent off before the Eastern League game in Krems on Friday, but then the final home game against Leobendorf was abandoned in minute 72 at 1-0. It has been clear since Saturday that the remaining 18 minutes will be replayed on Monday at 7pm. The big question was: With Flögel? "I'm not in Jesolo yet, so I'm in!" winks the former team player. This makes him one of the few who are still motivated to finish the abandoned game on the pitch.