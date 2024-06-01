Newey poker: Williams suddenly the secret favorite?

Decision to follow soon

Allegedly, Newey has even been offered team shares, as reported by "Sport1". The team would like to return to the top of Formula 1 with the "mastermind", but team boss Toto Wolff, of all people, is said to be giving the Briton second thoughts. The Viennese is said to appear too powerful within the racing team. "Newey is not a politician, he wants to work in peace. If the harmony in a team is destroyed, he is no longer interested," emphasized Formula 1 expert Ralf Schumacher.