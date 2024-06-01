"Future completely open"
Newey poker: Williams suddenly the secret favorite?
The future of design genius Adrian Newey after his departure from Red Bull "is completely open", emphasizes his manager Eddie Jordan. Mercedes and Ferrari in particular are fighting for the services of the Briton. But Williams, of all teams, has apparently become the secret favorite. A decision may be made as early as next week.
Newey and Jordan are currently holding exploratory talks with all interested teams. The "mastermind" is certainly not short of offers. Ferrari and Mercedes in particular are said to be fighting a fierce battle for the services of the Briton. For a long time, it seemed as if the Italians were the clear favorites, but Newey is hesitating.
Although the Scuderia had made him a lucrative offer and would like to have him on board, especially with regard to the new vehicle regulations from 2026. However, the 65-year-old is said not to want to spend so much time in Italy. Mercedes have also become active and have made him an interesting offer.
Decision to follow soon
Allegedly, Newey has even been offered team shares, as reported by "Sport1". The team would like to return to the top of Formula 1 with the "mastermind", but team boss Toto Wolff, of all people, is said to be giving the Briton second thoughts. The Viennese is said to appear too powerful within the racing team. "Newey is not a politician, he wants to work in peace. If the harmony in a team is destroyed, he is no longer interested," emphasized Formula 1 expert Ralf Schumacher.
Out of all these doubts, one team of all teams could emerge as the laughing third: Williams. Here, Newey could work quietly to bring the traditional team back to the top. The Brits have also offered the design genius shares in the racing team.
Jordan has announced that the decision will be made soon. This can be expected as early as next week. However, one important factor should not be underestimated: Newey's wife Amanda, whose advice the 65-year-old particularly listens to.
