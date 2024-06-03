Chamois on the Plabutsch, seagulls on the Graz clock tower!

Chamois - they can usually be seen high up. Or on the Plabutsch. Because two populations live here, around 70 animals! "We even have wild boar from time to time," says district master hunter Stephan Bertuch. Up to three are shot every year. However, the hunting situation in the state capital is very special: "A shot can only be fired if it is safe and there is a bullet trap. But where joggers or walkers are out and about, you have to be even more careful."