How Vienna is expanding green spaces in the city

Greens see the Vienna River as unused capital

From the point of view of the Vienna Greens, however, the city could do much more. They point out that there have been plans to renaturalize the Wien River from the edge of the city to the Danube Canal for more than 30 years. Only a small part has been implemented so far, criticizes the ecological party. "I'm surprised why more hasn't been done here. The city should dare to do more!", demands city party leader Peter Kraus. Especially in the ongoing climate crisis with increasingly hot summers, it is high time to make the Vienna River a cooler recreational area than it has been up to now.