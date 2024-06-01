Despite the political hiccups
How Vienna is expanding green spaces in the city
The EU renaturation law is on ice and the political wrangling between the federal and state governments continues. But even without binding guidelines, Vienna is vowing to convert more areas in the city to a near-natural state.
The dispute between Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) over the EU renaturation ordinance is deadlocked. Although Vienna and Carinthia have reversed their position and have intensively advocated movement on the part of the federal states, the blockade of the other seven states remains in place for the time being.
City sees itself as a pioneer
Why the shift in Vienna now? A lot has happened at EU level and many concerns about the original proposal have been dispelled, according to the department of Climate City Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ). The EU member states must submit recovery plans. The federal and state governments (including Vienna) are responsible for developing these plans. The fact is: Vienna is already one of the greenest megacities in the world. Almost 40 percent of the city is protected. The city is already a pioneer in terms of biodiversity.
We in Vienna have long been showing how species and habitat protection works in many areas.
Klimastadtrat Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ)
Bild: Jöchl Martin
13,000 hectares of green - and more to come
In total, around a third of Vienna is green and can be used by everyone - that's almost 13,000 hectares. Many projects have already been and are being implemented in advance, such as the renaturation of the Liesingbach stream, the near-natural grazing of Vienna Woods meadows, the conversion of forestry to near-natural permanent forest management, the creation of dry stone walls and green toad waters or the use of regional seeds.
New project announced for June
The "Park of Biodiversity" in the 22nd district was recently unveiled: East of the Hirschstetten bathing pond on an area of 11 hectares - the design will start in summer. But the expansion of green spaces continues. New Vienna Woods and green spaces are planned. The Donaupark, for example, is currently being redesigned, while the Walter-Kuhn-Park in Favoriten is in the final spurt and offers 10,000 square meters of green space.
The Freie Mitte in Leopoldstadt with 93,000 square meters will be completed by 2025. Construction of the Meiereistraße park, also in the 2nd district, will start in 2025. Mayor Ludwig will reportedly present another biodiversity project in mid-June. Whether Austria will agree to the EU renaturation law by then, however, is more than questionable.
Greens see the Vienna River as unused capital
From the point of view of the Vienna Greens, however, the city could do much more. They point out that there have been plans to renaturalize the Wien River from the edge of the city to the Danube Canal for more than 30 years. Only a small part has been implemented so far, criticizes the ecological party. "I'm surprised why more hasn't been done here. The city should dare to do more!", demands city party leader Peter Kraus. Especially in the ongoing climate crisis with increasingly hot summers, it is high time to make the Vienna River a cooler recreational area than it has been up to now.
The Vienna River should become an oasis in the middle of the city. Greening and cooling could support the cold air corridor to the Naschmarkt. The Alsbach could also be brought to the surface, suggests Kraus. Although it is a little more complicated here. Most of it no longer exists in the urban area. It has been integrated into the combined sewer system and flows to the sewage treatment plant together with the municipal wastewater.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.