Sinful escape in an overcrowded car was discovered

Last stage of an organized tour

Only the Ukrainian driver, the suspected trafficker, was able to identify himself. The passengers, who said they were from Syria, said that they had boarded in Slovenia as the last stage of an organized tour. The smugglers are said to have initially demanded 9,000 euros per person, then up to 14,000 euros in some cases during the course of the journey. Two Syrians (22 and 25 years old) are now in a reception center for refugees.