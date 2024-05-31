Optimism ahead of EURO
Mitterdorfer: “These players are also friends”
ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer wants the men's national team to start the European Championship in Germany with the best possible attitude. It makes no sense to be arrogant, but it also makes no sense not to set goals.
"We want to play a successful European Championship. Combined with the quality and breadth of the squad, I'm very confident that we can be happy, whatever the outcome," said the Carinthian.
The round of 16 should be the goal. The decisive factor will be to find the right balance. "A modest approach and yet goals and consistency, a focused approach. Then nobody will be angry if we don't make it. That's how we should approach it," he said on Friday at a panel discussion as part of the Sports Media Austria conference in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. "Of course, it would be nice to get as far as possible, right up to the European Championship title. But we want to look from game to game. Playing well, being a team, that's what it's all about."
A strong unit
He couldn't say what the harmony in the national team was like before his time as president. "I can tell you how I experienced it from day one. These are not just players with great footballing quality, but friendly, polite lads who come to the team and the training courses with extreme passion and a lot of heart. They have a quality that I didn't really expect, which I experience in all my contacts with the team." It's the same with seasoned stars through to the young players. "They are friends."
Team manager Ralf Rangnick promotes team spirit. This is underpinned by carabiners, which he has distributed among players, coaches and people who are important to him in the team, as Mitterdorfer explained. He also received one. "It has the name on it, 2024, Germany. Everyone got one as a sign that we belong together and help each other. It's a sign that the team boss is not only an excellent professional, but also tries to make the most of every opportunity to help the team progress. Right down to psychological issues."
It all starts on June 17
The ÖFB team will face France in the group stage on June 17 in Düsseldorf and play Poland and the Netherlands in Berlin on June 21 and June 25 respectively. With Rangnick as team manager, who made a commitment to Austria on May 2 and turned down the German record champions Bayern Munich. A team manager who is interested in soccer in Austria far beyond the senior national team.
Rangnick is trying to get involved meticulously, also in infrastructure issues, in the youth sector and in coaching development. "This is very challenging for all of us, but it has great added value for the future at all levels. We and I try to involve him in many issues and it is important to him that we include him in decision-making processes," said Mitterdorfer.
