Mitterdorfer: “These players are also friends”

The round of 16 should be the goal. The decisive factor will be to find the right balance. "A modest approach and yet goals and consistency, a focused approach. Then nobody will be angry if we don't make it. That's how we should approach it," he said on Friday at a panel discussion as part of the Sports Media Austria conference in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. "Of course, it would be nice to get as far as possible, right up to the European Championship title. But we want to look from game to game. Playing well, being a team, that's what it's all about."