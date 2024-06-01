Anger is allowed!

What would be the right reaction from parents?

"They should never shout, but give the child the feeling that they are loved despite their anger. However, the mother and father can still show when they are not in a good mood because of this, along the lines of: 'You're annoyed, I'm annoyed too'. This teaches children that both they and their parents are allowed to show this emotion." Of course, this is sometimes a balancing act, the expert admits. A conciliatory end to the argument would be: "We both calm down again now."