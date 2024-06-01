Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Just don't suppress it

Anger is allowed!

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 06:00

Who hasn't felt ashamed afterwards because they were angry? Anger is allowed, but it depends on how you let it out. A doctor, life coach and meditation trainer from Vienna explains what you should pay attention to and what happens if you suppress your anger.

comment0 Kommentare

"In evolutionary terms, it was important to show anger," explains Dr. Nidal Moughrabi, doctor, life coach and meditation trainer from Vienna. "In prehistoric times, it was mainly used to prevent a turf war by 'showing teeth' as a defensive measure."

Expressing emotions is human and normal
It is now clear that the genetic program should still be allowed today. But it must be said straight away: Yelling at someone or even hitting them is of course not okay! It's better to talk openly about the reasons in private ("I'm upset because..."). Punching a cushion often helps just as well.

Outside of your own four walls, weigh up what is appropriate and what is not: sometimes you have to put your anger on the back burner in the short term, e.g. during a police check, or only show it in moderation, such as in front of your boss (e.g. "That makes me angry now...").

Tipps für Autofahrer
Wut im Straßenverkehr

Wer kennt das nicht? Es hat Ihnen jemand den Vogel gezeigt oder die Vorfahrt genommen? Sie sind stinkwütend. Der Experte rät zu Folgendem:

  • Bleiben Sie mit dem Auto an einem geeigneten Platz stehen, brüllen oder schimpfen Sie 10-20 Sekunden (wenn Sie sonst keiner hört). Dabei aber nicht mit dem gegnerischen Lenker kommunizieren!
  • Oder/und 2- bis 3-mal bewusst sehr tief ausatmen, ums Einatmen kümmert sich der Körper selbst.

How do we learn the right or recognize the wrong way to deal with anger? "Many of my patients say that as angry children they were often sent to their room with the words 'Come back when you're normal again'. In this way, they have wrongly learned that it is not normal to be angry," reports Dr. Moughrabi. "The child then thinks it's wrong, i.e. not normal - which is not true at all; rather, this approach is a brutal instrument of power."

What would be the right reaction from parents?
"They should never shout, but give the child the feeling that they are loved despite their anger. However, the mother and father can still show when they are not in a good mood because of this, along the lines of: 'You're annoyed, I'm annoyed too'. This teaches children that both they and their parents are allowed to show this emotion." Of course, this is sometimes a balancing act, the expert admits. A conciliatory end to the argument would be: "We both calm down again now."

Zitat Icon

Always swallowing your own anger makes you ill in the long run. Above all, it can lead to depression.

(Bild: Moughrabi)

Dr. Nidal Moughrabi, Arzt, Life-Coach und Meditationstrainer aus Wien

Bild: Moughrabi

If you always swallow your anger - what happens then? "It makes you ill in the long run. Above all, it threatens depression. According to a Swedish study, employees who chronically suppress their anger get heart attacks twice as often as those who let it out," explains the meditation trainer. "And at some point, sometimes years later, the frustration bursts out with a vengeance in a completely different situation."

Getting rid of such pent-up anger permanently is a lengthy process. As many people are ashamed to see a psychotherapist or talk about it in a group, Dr. Moughrabi has developed an "anger coaching" video course (information on his website), which those affected can use to work on themselves anonymously and at any time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf