Champions League
Dortmund v Real Madrid, LIVE from 9pm
Borussia Dortmund go into the Champions League final at London's Wembley Stadium against Real Madrid as underdogs. Can the team led by ÖFB midfielder Marcel Sabitzer still survive and win the trophy again after 1997? We will be reporting live from 9pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Since the start of the 1992/93 Champions League, Real Madrid have won the title in all eight final appearances. The last time the "royals" lost a European Cup final was in 1983 (in the Cup Winners' Cup against Aberdeen). On Saturday (9 p.m.), Borussia Dortmund will be looking to put an end to this run in London of all places. BVB midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will be the second Austrian to play in a CL final after David Alaba.
The line-ups:
Different starting positions
Real have already won the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup of Nations, 14 times - more than any other club. This year's final will be Real's 18th final in the most prestigious club competition. Dortmund, on the other hand, are in the final of the premier class for only the third time. In 1997, Borussia surprised Juventus and won the trophy, while in 2013 the Black & Yellows lost to FC Bayern at Wembley Stadium.
"But none of that matters. I am firmly convinced that anything is possible in one game," said BVB coach Edin Terzic confidently ahead of the match in front of almost 90,000 spectators at Wembley. "Our goal is to win the Champions League, and to do that you have to beat the champions. Now the absolute champion in history and especially in this competition is waiting for us."
BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl emphasized that they "still have a score to settle in this city, in this stadium, in this final". Like Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, who are still active, he was part of the Dortmund team that lost 2-1 in the final in 2013. Dortmund's idol Reus will leave the club after this season, and for the 35-year-old, who will leave on Friday, it is his last chance to achieve great success. Hummels (35) has not yet commented on his future.
Sabitzer as a pillar of the team
The fact that Dortmund reached the final this year may have surprised many. The Germans came out on top in what was perhaps nominally the most difficult Group F - with Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Newcastle. This was despite the team's mixed performances in the Bundesliga and having to settle for fifth place. "If anyone has shown that you can achieve a lot in one game, it was us. Especially this season, especially in this competition," said Terzic, emphasizing that his group obviously works well as a tournament team. In contrast to the Bundesliga, BVB made the most of the space they often found.
Sabitzer, who was signed before the season after being sidelined at Bayern, certainly played his part in this. After initial difficulties, the midfielder is now an integral part of the team. The 30-year-old works tirelessly in both directions, provides assists and also scores goals himself. If he plays as expected, Sabitzer will be only the second Austrian to actually play in a Champions League final. The other is ÖFB team captain Alaba, who has already won the Champions League three times and played in all three finals.
"I get a lot of confidence, then I can play freely. That's why I'm really enjoying performing with the team," Sabitzer emphasized ahead of the final. "It would be important if I could put it into practice again on Saturday and play my part."
Ancelotti stacks the deck deep
Real Madrid were also group winners in the current Champions League season. With a maximum haul of 18 points, coach Carlo Ancelotti's squad won Pool C. The "White Ballet", who will still have to make do without the injured defensive boss Alaba, have been unbeaten in the current competition for twelve matches. However, Dortmund can also boast a proud record in this regard: Of their past eleven encounters in the European Cup, they have only been beaten once and have not conceded a goal in six of those matches.
Accordingly, Ancelotti does not see Real as the favorites. "We're thinking of playing an opponent who deserves to reach the final after beating top teams like PSG and Atletico Madrid. Borussia are a team with quality, commitment and attitude," said the Italian. But that also applies to his team. "Everyone is forgetting it now, but we have the injuries to Courtois, Militão and Alaba on our minds. Then there was the two-month break for Vini (Vinicius Junior, ed.), Bellingham, Camavinga and Tchouameni. Despite all that, the attitude and commitment gave us a fantastic season."
Real have already eliminated two German representatives in the knockout phase: RB Leipzig in the round of 16 and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. Will the third strike follow in the final? One way or another, one of the team's cornerstones will play his last minutes of club soccer in London: Toni Kroos will end his career in his home country of Germany after the European Championships. "To be honest, I'm thinking very little about myself. It's the most important game of all for the whole team and we want to play it successfully," said the 34-year-old. The midfield maestro won an incredible 22 titles in ten years with the Whites. Number 23 is set to follow on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.