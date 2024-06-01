Dortmund v Real Madrid, LIVE from 9pm

Sabitzer as a pillar of the team

The fact that Dortmund reached the final this year may have surprised many. The Germans came out on top in what was perhaps nominally the most difficult Group F - with Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Newcastle. This was despite the team's mixed performances in the Bundesliga and having to settle for fifth place. "If anyone has shown that you can achieve a lot in one game, it was us. Especially this season, especially in this competition," said Terzic, emphasizing that his group obviously works well as a tournament team. In contrast to the Bundesliga, BVB made the most of the space they often found.