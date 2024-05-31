Is ManCity getting weak?
Wild “desert” bidding for Guardiola favorite
As many as ten clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in signing midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian is still a key player in Pep Guardiola's team. However, his contract expires in 2025 - so he could bring fresh money into the coffers in the summer.
De Bruyne has two advisors who keep an eye on his sporting and private interests. And the duo have recently had their hands full. No fewer than ten clubs from Saudi Arabia have requested talks about the Belgian's future. Among them are Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, as reported by "The Mirror".
The "desert" clubs want to make a move in the summer or 2025 at the latest attractive to the 32-year-old. The midfielder is one of the most sought-after players for the Saudi clubs, who would probably be ready for a real bidding war.
Will he be sent to the "desert"?
However, it remains questionable whether De Bruyne even wants to move to Saudi Arabia. According to "The Athletic", he is said to be leaning towards a move to the USA after his Manchester adventure. One possible destination: the new MLS club San Diego FC, which will start in 2025. The location in southern California is said to be a key factor.
The "desert", on the other hand, is said to be less appealing to the Belgian. It is also not yet clear whether he will move this summer or remain at Manchester City. For coach Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne was indispensable for years. Last season, however, he was repeatedly set back by injuries. It is therefore quite possible that City will prefer to pocket a transfer fee in the summer and end up sending him to the "desert" after all.
