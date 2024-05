After cardiac arrest: Eriksen back in the Denmark squad

Christian Eriksen is back on the European Championship stage! The Manchester United midfield star is in the 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany, which Denmark's soccer team boss Kasper Hjulmand announced on Thursday. Eriksen collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the opening game against Finland (0:1) during his last European Championship appearance in 2021. Since then, the 32-year-old has been playing with an implanted defibrillator.