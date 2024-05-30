Woman (20) threatened with machete by “ex” in Vienna!

Wife threatened with a knife in front of children

Less than two hours later, another woman in Döbling raised the alarm: she allegedly got into an argument with her 53-year-old husband. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with it. During the incident, the couple's underage children are said to have witnessed everything at first hand. "When the officers from the Döbling municipal police arrived, the atmosphere between the couple was still very heated," explains Schick.