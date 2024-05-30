Family also targeted
Woman (20) threatened with machete by “ex” in Vienna!
Two women had to live through hell in Vienna late on Wednesday evening. In Döbling, a 52-year-old woman was threatened with a knife by her husband, while in Favoriten a 21-year-old man pulled out a machete and threatened his ex-girlfriend (20) with it. Both men were arrested.
Panicked, the 20-year-old in Favoriten dialed the emergency number shortly after 10 pm. Why? She was allegedly threatened by her "ex" with a machete. However, the suspect was able to flee the scene in the meantime and only the alleged victim was found by the emergency services. Thanks to an immediate manhunt, the 21-year-old was quickly apprehended.
Ex-boyfriend also had brass knuckles with him
"Shortly beforehand, he had allegedly threatened not only his ex-girlfriend, but also several family members over the phone," police spokeswoman Julia Schick reported on Thursday. The Austrian was provisionally arrested on suspicion of making a dangerous threat. The officers found the machete, a pepper spray and a knuckleduster in his rucksack.
Wife threatened with a knife in front of children
Less than two hours later, another woman in Döbling raised the alarm: she allegedly got into an argument with her 53-year-old husband. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her with it. During the incident, the couple's underage children are said to have witnessed everything at first hand. "When the officers from the Döbling municipal police arrived, the atmosphere between the couple was still very heated," explains Schick.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
After clarifying the facts, the 53-year-old was provisionally arrested on suspicion of making a dangerous threat. A ban on entering and approaching as well as a temporary ban on weapons were issued.
