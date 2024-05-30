New week more stable
Summer is a long time coming: it remains rainy
The window day is very rainy in Austria. The weather is set to remain unsettled over the next few days. The reason for this is a strong low over northern Italy, explains Geosphere Austria. Dense clouds will frequently cover the sky, with heavy precipitation expected as early as Friday ...
According to the meteorologists' forecast, intense continuous rain is therefore expected in the west and southwest on Friday. In the east of the country, there will be occasional glimpses of sunshine, but the risk of thunderstorms will increase significantly during the day. During the course of the day, the thermometer will rise very differently from west to east, from around twelve to 22 degrees.
Thunderstorms remain the exception
Saturday will again be unsettled, although the sun will come out at least occasionally. It will rain again and again, especially on the northern side of the Alps and in western Austria. Otherwise, only isolated rain showers will fall. Thunderstorms will remain the exception. Up to 23 degrees can be reached during the day.
Week could end with 26 degrees
The end of the week will also be mixed. Sunday will initially bring heavier cloud and the odd rain shower on the northern side of the Alps and in the north, but as the day progresses it will clear up and the sun will appear at times. There will be an interplay of sun and clouds. The tendency for showers will remain somewhat lower. It will also get a little warmer again. Daytime highs from west to east or southeast will mostly be between 16 and 26 degrees.
Monday starts with rain showers
Both from the northwest and the south, extensive clouds and heavy rain showers will move in on Monday. In the south and east, the showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms. It will also remain unsettled in the rest of the country, although the sun will appear a little more frequently from time to time. According to the forecast, early temperatures will range from eight to 16 degrees, with daytime highs of 17 to 25 degrees depending on the sunshine.
Weather to become more stable in the new week
On Tuesday, the sun is expected to make an appearance again, at least occasionally. On the northern edge of the Alps, the day will also begin partly unsettled with denser clouds and local showers. Otherwise, the weather will be somewhat more stable than the previous days. There should be a few sunny spells and at least some loose cumulus clouds, which should only bring isolated short showers. The forecast for maximum daily temperatures is 17 to 24 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
