Summer is a long time coming: it remains rainy

Week could end with 26 degrees

The end of the week will also be mixed. Sunday will initially bring heavier cloud and the odd rain shower on the northern side of the Alps and in the north, but as the day progresses it will clear up and the sun will appear at times. There will be an interplay of sun and clouds. The tendency for showers will remain somewhat lower. It will also get a little warmer again. Daytime highs from west to east or southeast will mostly be between 16 and 26 degrees.