Startup celebrates
Viennese ice cream brand conquers the shelves across Austria
The Viennese ice cream brand Sreja Ice continues on its road to success and is now conquering the whole of Austria: the ice cream creations of the company founded by Dajan Srejić in 2021 are now available throughout Austria at Interspar and Spar Gourmet. "A decisive step for our brand," says the Sreja Ice founder and Managing Director, delighted with the nationwide expansion.
Dajan Srejić took the plunge from the financial sector into self-employment during the pandemic. He started out - as the Krone reported - tinkering with frozen delicacies in his kitchen at home and founded Sreja Ice in 2021, which produces ice cream in a cup in Leopoldstadt. While the ice cream creations were already available from more than 100 selected partners in Vienna and the surrounding area as well as directly from the ice cream production facility, Srejić and his team are currently celebrating a milestone for the young ice cream brand.
The company has reason to celebrate, as the four ice cream flavors Coconut Cake Ice Cream, Lemon Cake Ice Cream, Vanilla Chocolate Wafer and Crunchy Hazelnut are now available at more than 150 Spar Gourmet and Interspar stores throughout Austria. The ice cream from Vienna is available in 400 ml tubs - equivalent to around 7 scoops of ice cream - for EUR 5.99 in the food retailer's stores across the country, as the 24-year-old explained to krone.at.
"This expansion is a decisive step for our brand. It is the next milestone on our road to success to see our products in the nationwide stores of one of Austria's leading food retailers. We are grateful for the support of our customers, partners and friends."
Sreja-Ice-Gründer und Geschäftsführer Dajan Srejić
Bild: Sreja Ice
"Not only do we now have the chance to enchant people across the country with our ice cream creations with a partner like Interspar and Spar Gourmet, but we can also offer our ice cream at the hottest restaurants in Vienna, including Baschly, Dönermeister and Smash Bros," says the delighted Sreja Ice founder, who is leading his company to success in the highly competitive ice cream business with numerous international competitors from the Leopolstadt. It is a confirmation of "the hard work and high quality of our ice cream, which we produce with passion", says the young entrepreneur. In the weeks leading up to the Austria-wide sales launch, he was working day and night - the hard work certainly seems to be paying off.
"Brutally good ice cream" from Leopoldstadt
Sreja Ice produces the ice cream at its location in Vienna's second district near the Augarten. After starting out with a small production facility, the start-up had to move to a larger location in Heinestraße last year due to increasing demand. The packaging design has also been completely revamped since our visit to the production facility last year and the brand now advertises with the slogan "Brutally good ice cream". This actually came about by itself, as Srejić reveals with a laugh, because not only a comedian on social media, but also other customers had commented on the ice cream with these or similar words after tasting it for the first time.
The 24-year-old young entrepreneur is convinced that the listing at Interspar and Spar Gourmet will enable him to reach a much larger customer base and further establish the brand as a domestic provider of premium ice cream in Austria. It is also important to him to encourage the ice cream brand's predominantly young customers to buy local products on social media, he emphasizes.
What is the next step for the Viennese ice cream producer? New ice cream creations, of course. He doesn't want to reveal which ones yet. The next step is to make the ice cream brand known throughout the country, says Srejić. "We are proud that everyone in Austria now has the opportunity to experience our 'brutally good ice cream'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
