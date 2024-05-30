Viennese ice cream brand conquers the shelves across Austria

"Not only do we now have the chance to enchant people across the country with our ice cream creations with a partner like Interspar and Spar Gourmet, but we can also offer our ice cream at the hottest restaurants in Vienna, including Baschly, Dönermeister and Smash Bros," says the delighted Sreja Ice founder, who is leading his company to success in the highly competitive ice cream business with numerous international competitors from the Leopolstadt. It is a confirmation of "the hard work and high quality of our ice cream, which we produce with passion", says the young entrepreneur. In the weeks leading up to the Austria-wide sales launch, he was working day and night - the hard work certainly seems to be paying off.