Security advisor:

Middle East war will last at least until the end of the year

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 18:51

Israel's security advisor assumes that the Middle East war will last at least until the end of the year. This is necessary to destroy the rule of the Islamist Hamas and its military capabilities, he said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army had defined 2024 as the "year of fighting". "We need staying power and stamina," said security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. The armed forces already control 75 percent of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor. This is a border strip between Israel and Egypt that is around 14 kilometers long.

Weapons smuggling in the border area
Regarding the border area between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, the security advisor noted that it had become a "smuggler's paradise" over the past 17 years. Together with the Egyptian government, it must be ensured that there will be no more arms smuggling there in future. A total of 1500 tunnels in the border area are said to have been destroyed in 2013.

From the left: Israeli Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman (archive photo) (Bild: AFP/APA/Pool/Abir Sultan)
From the left: Israeli Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman (archive photo)
(Bild: AFP/APA/Pool/Abir Sultan)

Both governments signed a peace treaty in 1979, establishing the corridor as a buffer zone. While Israel accuses Egypt of facilitating or allowing arms smuggling, Egypt warns against an "occupation" of Israel. That would be a violation of the treaty. However, Hanegbi assumes that Israel's military will gain control of the entire corridor in future, as there are no other "volunteers" for security control. Fighting in Rafah has come close to the Egyptian border in recent days (see video above).

No civilian rule by Israel
According to Hamas, more than 36,000 Palestinians have died in the Gaza war so far. The Israeli security advisor hopes for a new Palestinian leadership after the end of the war. He emphasized on Wednesday that Israel does not want civilian rule in the coastal strip.

