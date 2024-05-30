With Facebook manhunt
Music club celebrates success after baton theft
On Saturday night, the baton of the Taufkirchen an der Trattnach Music Society disappeared without a trace at a wedding. Just three days later, however, thanks to a Facebook search, it was found in front of the Musikheim with an apology gift.
The Taufkirchen an der Trattnach Music Association posted a missing person's report on Facebook on Tuesday morning: "Drumstick missing!" In the post, the music association asked for help: "Please, please bring the baton back". The post was shared over 400 times.
"Baton has not turned up "
The baton leader and chairman Rudolf Burgstaller explains: "We were still performing at a wedding on Saturday. When we wanted to drive home at around 2 a.m., we noticed that my baton was missing." During the wedding, all the instruments, including the drumstick - a large baton - were placed in an adjoining room in the Hofbühne Tegernbach. "We then searched with the entire wedding party, but the baton never turned up."
A queasy feeling
At first, the Musikverein assumed it was a stupid joke, but the more time passed, the more uneasy they felt. Also because the baton was needed just one day later for a First Communion: "I had to call the neighboring parishes on Sunday morning to see if anyone had a baton for me. Fortunately, Hofkirchen was able to lend me one."
Facebook posting was successful
Burgstaller's last chance to get his baton back was the Facebook post. In fact, he seemed to have been successful. Less than 24 hours later, he reappeared with a small apology gift: "I was very happy when I saw my baton and a crate of beer in front of our music venue on Tuesday afternoon."
"We can all laugh about it "
The Musikverein is not angry with the thief: "Our thief was apparently plagued by a guilty conscience. Now, with hindsight, we can all laugh about it." What was the reason for the theft? "Someone probably needed help getting home after the wedding," joked Burgstaller.
