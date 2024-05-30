Music club celebrates success after baton theft

"Baton has not turned up "

The baton leader and chairman Rudolf Burgstaller explains: "We were still performing at a wedding on Saturday. When we wanted to drive home at around 2 a.m., we noticed that my baton was missing." During the wedding, all the instruments, including the drumstick - a large baton - were placed in an adjoining room in the Hofbühne Tegernbach. "We then searched with the entire wedding party, but the baton never turned up."