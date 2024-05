Barcelona feed Hansi Flick with a “mini-salary”

Triple with Bayern, embarrassment with the DFB team

The 59-year-old Flick won the treble of championship, cup and Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020, but had to leave a year later after friction with the then sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. He led the German national team to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they were disgracefully eliminated in the preliminary round. Less than a year later, he was fired by the German FA and replaced by Julian Nagelsmann.