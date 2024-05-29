New details
This is how the Flick deal with FC Bayern fell through
New details on the failed negotiations between Hansi Flick and FC Bayern. After the two parties failed to reach an agreement, the German newspaper "Sportbild" now wants to know the reasons for this.
According to the report, the two supervisory board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Flick on the phone and he was even prepared to sign a one-year contract in order to make way for Jürgen Klopp.
Everything new
However, this does not correspond to the plan of Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, who want to radically change the club. Their plan is to change the squad and break up old structures.
Hansi Flick would be the first former Bayern coach to return to Säbener Straße, who also knows the majority of the team from his time in Munich and would probably anchor the familiar playing philosophy at the club.
Barcelona instead of Bayern
The sports bosses want to prevent this. Although they have not completely written off Flick as an alternative option, Thomas Tuchel was the first choice. After Munich were unable to reach an agreement with the Krumbach native, they opted for Vincent Kompany, who may be presented as the new Bayern coach on Wednesday. And Flick? He will take his place on the Barcelona bench in the future, according to reports, and the deal will also be made public soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
