This is how the Flick deal with FC Bayern fell through

Barcelona instead of Bayern

The sports bosses want to prevent this. Although they have not completely written off Flick as an alternative option, Thomas Tuchel was the first choice. After Munich were unable to reach an agreement with the Krumbach native, they opted for Vincent Kompany, who may be presented as the new Bayern coach on Wednesday. And Flick? He will take his place on the Barcelona bench in the future, according to reports, and the deal will also be made public soon.