Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New details

This is how the Flick deal with FC Bayern fell through

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 08:49

New details on the failed negotiations between Hansi Flick and FC Bayern. After the two parties failed to reach an agreement, the German newspaper "Sportbild" now wants to know the reasons for this.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the report, the two supervisory board members Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Flick on the phone and he was even prepared to sign a one-year contract in order to make way for Jürgen Klopp.

Everything new
However, this does not correspond to the plan of Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, who want to radically change the club. Their plan is to change the squad and break up old structures.

Flick won all six possible titles with FC Bayern in 2020. (Bild: AFP/APA/Christof STACHE)
Flick won all six possible titles with FC Bayern in 2020.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Christof STACHE)

Hansi Flick would be the first former Bayern coach to return to Säbener Straße, who also knows the majority of the team from his time in Munich and would probably anchor the familiar playing philosophy at the club.

Barcelona instead of Bayern
The sports bosses want to prevent this. Although they have not completely written off Flick as an alternative option, Thomas Tuchel was the first choice. After Munich were unable to reach an agreement with the Krumbach native, they opted for Vincent Kompany, who may be presented as the new Bayern coach on Wednesday. And Flick? He will take his place on the Barcelona bench in the future, according to reports, and the deal will also be made public soon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf