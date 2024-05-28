Worldwide horror: Israel continues bombing

Rafah as Hamas' last bastion

Previously, more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge in the city from the fighting in the rest of the Gaza Strip. Israel has continued the attacks despite a ruling by the UN Supreme Court on Friday, arguing that the court's decision provides leeway for military action in Rafah. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt the controversial offensive in Rafah due to the catastrophic humanitarian situation. The Israeli army had launched a long-threatened ground offensive on Rafah at the beginning of the month. The city is considered the last bastion of Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war with its attack on Israel on October 7.