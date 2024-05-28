Rafah offensive
Worldwide horror: Israel continues bombing
Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the airstrike on a tent camp with Palestinian refugees near the city of Rafah as a "tragic mistake", the offensive is continuing despite worldwide outrage. According to eyewitnesses, Israeli tanks advanced into the center of the embattled city on the border with Egypt on Tuesday.
Several tanks were sighted near the Al-Awda Mosque, a landmark in the city center. The city came under fire again from tanks and also from air strikes. The Israeli military has not yet commented on the situation and announced that it would issue a statement on the operation in Rafah at a later date.
Area around tent camp also bombed again
Even the area around the Tel Al-Sultan district, where Palestinians say at least 45 people were killed in a tent camp for war refugees in the Israeli airstrike on Sunday, is still being bombed, residents reported. "Tank shells are hitting everywhere in Tel Al-Sultan. Many families have fled their homes in western Rafah, which have been shelled all night," one resident told Reuters via a chat app.
At least 16 Palestinians were killed in attacks on Tuesday night, according to officials in the Palestinian area controlled by the militant, radical Islamic Hamas. Residents reported that Israeli tanks had taken up positions on and around the Surub hilltop, a hill overlooking western Rafah. However, this information could not be independently verified.
Rafah as Hamas' last bastion
Previously, more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge in the city from the fighting in the rest of the Gaza Strip. Israel has continued the attacks despite a ruling by the UN Supreme Court on Friday, arguing that the court's decision provides leeway for military action in Rafah. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt the controversial offensive in Rafah due to the catastrophic humanitarian situation. The Israeli army had launched a long-threatened ground offensive on Rafah at the beginning of the month. The city is considered the last bastion of Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war with its attack on Israel on October 7.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.