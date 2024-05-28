Creditors approve insolvency plan for Galeria

Around 120 people took part in the non-public event in Essen on Tuesday, representing around 4,600 creditors. If the insolvency plan is accepted, they will once again have to forgo a lot of money. In recent weeks, landlords, suppliers and other creditors such as the federal government have registered claims amounting to 886.1 million euros. It is expected that only up to 22.5 million euros - or 2.5 to 3 percent - will flow back to them. Payments from the claims against the previous owner, Benko's Signa Group, could increase the quota even further. Galeria slipped back into insolvency at the beginning of the year because the financially ailing parent company failed to provide the promised aid.