More than a champion captain

FC Rasputin as champions in 1974

Which sounds almost a little slick - and thus contradicts the wild-looking beards of the 1974 championship year. What were they all about? Although coach Helmut Senekowitsch ("a man doesn't need to hide his face") was against beards, the players had decided in January not to shave any more, partly out of superstition. The pact also included this sanction: a bottle of whiskey had to be paid for violations!