Encouraging figures
Getzner Textil increases turnover by 10 percent
Roland Comploj, CEO of the Getzner Textil Group, announced encouraging figures on Monday. Turnover in the 2022 financial year increased by ten percent to 490 million euros.
"The commitment and expertise of around 1,600 employees has enabled us to further strengthen our position as a leading supplier in the textile industry," emphasized Roland Comploj. As far as the future of the world's leading manufacturer of fabrics for African fashion, shirts and blouses as well as corporate fashion and technical textiles is concerned, he is quite positive about the future.
"We have positioned ourselves well with our four business units and were able to achieve pleasing results despite the challenging economic conditions," emphasized the CEO. In accordance with the company's values, the company will continue to act with economic moderation in order to continue its successful course.
Various investments
The positive sales development of recent years has enabled Getzner Textil to invest in research and development as well as in the expansion of its headquarters in Bludenz. For example, 27 million euros were invested in a new production hall.
Childcare facilities were expanded to ensure a good work-life balance. With the "Buntsprechtle", Getzner Textil has the first company childcare facility in nature. This commitment was recognized with the "Excellent family-friendly company" seal of approval. Getzner Textil was also nominated for the national "Family and Career" award.
Sustainable buildings and own district heating network
The Bludenz-based company also has a lot to show when it comes to sustainability. In addition to sustainable construction methods for the expansion of the plant, the company also focuses on more resource-efficient production. The company has been operating its own district heating network for years, to which various public buildings are connected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
