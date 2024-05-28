Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Encouraging figures

Getzner Textil increases turnover by 10 percent

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 12:30

Roland Comploj, CEO of the Getzner Textil Group, announced encouraging figures on Monday. Turnover in the 2022 financial year increased by ten percent to 490 million euros.

comment0 Kommentare

"The commitment and expertise of around 1,600 employees has enabled us to further strengthen our position as a leading supplier in the textile industry," emphasized Roland Comploj. As far as the future of the world's leading manufacturer of fabrics for African fashion, shirts and blouses as well as corporate fashion and technical textiles is concerned, he is quite positive about the future.

"We have positioned ourselves well with our four business units and were able to achieve pleasing results despite the challenging economic conditions," emphasized the CEO. In accordance with the company's values, the company will continue to act with economic moderation in order to continue its successful course.

Various investments
The positive sales development of recent years has enabled Getzner Textil to invest in research and development as well as in the expansion of its headquarters in Bludenz. For example, 27 million euros were invested in a new production hall.

Childcare facilities were expanded to ensure a good work-life balance. With the "Buntsprechtle", Getzner Textil has the first company childcare facility in nature. This commitment was recognized with the "Excellent family-friendly company" seal of approval. Getzner Textil was also nominated for the national "Family and Career" award.

Sustainable buildings and own district heating network
The Bludenz-based company also has a lot to show when it comes to sustainability. In addition to sustainable construction methods for the expansion of the plant, the company also focuses on more resource-efficient production. The company has been operating its own district heating network for years, to which various public buildings are connected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf