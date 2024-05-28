Decision imminent
Flick beckons! What’s going on between Kimmich and Barca?
Is Joshua Kimmich set to move to FC Barcelona this summer? The German is said to be at the top of Barca's wish list and with Hansi Flick as coach, they now have a new ace up their sleeve. But talks are said to have stalled. Will the 29-year-old stay in Munich after all?
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", contact between Barca and Kimmich has never been so intense. The Catalans have the German international at the top of their wish list and see the chances of signing him this summer as particularly high.
With Hansi Flick, they now also have a new Kimmich advocate at the club. After all, they were already successful together at FC Bayern. The signs are good for the Catalans and yet talks now appear to have stalled.
Extension possible after all?
Although negotiations between the player and the club are already well advanced, Kimmich has rejected the current offer from the top club. This is because the two sides are said to be far apart financially. The cash-strapped Catalans cannot offer Kimmich a salary like the one in Munich.
The midfielder is said to earn around 20 million euros at the record champions. The Catalans cannot and do not want to match that. For new players, top performers such as Robert Lewandowski would have to be sold. One possible scenario would be that Bayern's dream player Frenkie de Jong becomes part of a deal.
Kimmich still has a contract in Munich until 2025, so it is quite possible that the 29-year-old will stay. The new coach could also be a decisive factor. Kimmich is therefore looking forward to getting to know Vincent Kompany. Kimmich has already held talks with sporting director Max Eberl about a possible further collaboration.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
