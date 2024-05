“The ‘gray mice’ are the most dangerous”

"Krone": It was - until before corona - a common sight on our streets and in pubs: people staring manically at their cell phones without paying attention to their surroundings and talking to their families and friends. So have we recently, consciously or unconsciously, become increasingly selfish loners? And has the crisis halted this development?

Reinhard Haller : Narcissism in our society has now diminished. Because the virus has made it clear to us that we are not invincible; that we must not live in the nonsensical belief that we can conquer the world.