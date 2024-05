Monaco Grand Prix LIVE from 2pm

World champion Max Verstappen (+0.297) had to settle for sixth place on the grid in the Red Bull. The Dutchman touched the kerb in the first corner on his last fast attempt. "This car is slippery," complained Verstappen, who had recently been first on the grid eight times in a row. The triple champion thus missed out on becoming the first driver ever to record nine pole positions in a row and eight at the start of the season.