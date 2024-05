Green politician attacked in Germany

Attacks on politicians are on the rise

"We condemn the attack in the strongest possible terms," said Green parliamentary group leader Anne Kura. "Physical attacks on female democrats are an attack on our democracy. We are shocked, but we will not be intimidated." "Our democracy only works if people are visibly committed to their convictions in public," said Lower Saxony's SPD Minister President Stephan Weil. It is "unacceptable that politicians are repeatedly the victims of violent attacks during election campaigns".