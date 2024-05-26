Mbappe's farewell
PSG also cup winners after 2:1 against Lyon
For the first time since 2020, Paris St. Germain have not only won the league title in France but also the cup and thus the double. The starting eleven celebrated a 2:1 victory over Olympique Lyon in the final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the 15th time in total. It was the first Cup success for coach Luis Enrique's side since 2021, with Ousmane Dembele (22) and Fabian Ruiz (34) setting the tone for the win before the break.
Jake O'Brien (55') added to the excitement at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille with the equalizer for the sixth-placed team in the league. However, nothing changed in the end. Superstar Kylian Mbappe failed to score in his last appearance in a PSG shirt. Including the Super Cup triumph, he was able to celebrate winning three titles as a farewell, but the one he had hoped for in the Champions League once again came to nothing after the bitter semi-final exit.
Serious riots
There were serious clashes between supporters of both teams before the cup final. According to the authorities, 20 fans and eight police officers were slightly injured in the incident on Saturday. Fans attacked rival supporters with smoke bombs at a toll booth on the highway. A bus caught fire and burned out, said the prefect of the Département du Nord, Bertrand Gaume. He spoke of "very violent brawls".
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violent clashes. "These are sporting events where we must above all be cheerful and sporting," he said during an appearance in the town of Tourcoing. Macron later watched the final himself at the stadium in Lille.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.