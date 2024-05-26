PSG also cup winners after 2:1 against Lyon

Jake O'Brien (55') added to the excitement at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille with the equalizer for the sixth-placed team in the league. However, nothing changed in the end. Superstar Kylian Mbappe failed to score in his last appearance in a PSG shirt. Including the Super Cup triumph, he was able to celebrate winning three titles as a farewell, but the one he had hoped for in the Champions League once again came to nothing after the bitter semi-final exit.