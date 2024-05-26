From “Gusi” to bear hunting: the Benko file is being filmed

"Inside Signa - The Rise and Fall of René Benko" has followed the flow of money; the book, written by "Krone" investment journalist Rainer Fleckl together with Sebastian Reinhart ("News"), immediately became the best-selling book in Austria this year. "It is one of the rare bestsellers that has also reached Germany and Switzerland," says Bernhard Salomon, publisher of edition.a, which has now printed the sixth edition of the book. Another unique selling point: it will be the publisher's first non-fiction book to be made into a movie.