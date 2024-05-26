Instead of giving away
Store solar power & use it yourself
Around 20,000 Upper Austrians are threatened with losses in PV feed-in. Not so "Krone Sonne" customers: They can relax!
What a debacle for the 20,000 Upper Austrians affected! Many of them are probably wishing they had opted for "Krone Sonne" right away. Because their regional energy company is terminating their feed-in contracts for their photovoltaic (PV) systems. However, these contracts previously guaranteed them at least 15.73 cents per kWh. A new tariff could bring significantly less. For April, for example, it would have been 3.12 cents.
In Upper Austria, the consumption peak for electricity is currently 1.8 gigawatts. The regional energy company assumes that peak PV generation will climb to two gigawatts by the end of the year. This means that more is being produced than consumed and the surplus has to be sold on the international market at market prices. And the price there fluctuates within a very short time, depending on supply.
There are also more and more PV systems - an important step towards the energy transition! But: "The times when you could achieve maximum profits by feeding electricity into the grid are over," explains Dr. Christian Lebelhuber, Managing Director of "Krone Sonne": "But that's no cause for concern. On the contrary, the boom in PV systems gives us the opportunity to become more independent and self-sufficient."
Unlike other companies, Krone Sonne, as a leading provider of sustainable energy, has long focused on maximum self-consumption, with customers using the electricity they generate themselves. A strategy that is now proving to be particularly far-sighted. At a time when geopolitical uncertainties and high subsidies have led to a boom in PV systems, Krone Sonne customers are opting for the ideal way to significantly increase their own consumption. And by focusing on self-consumption and independence, they remain unaffected by fluctuations on the international market.
Cost-effective and future-oriented
Do you also want to take the high road? No problem! With top prices for PV packages including storage and monitoring, "Krone Sonne" offers the best way to switch to sustainable and cost-effective energy - with the ideal solution for every roof and budget. And existing "Krone Sonne" customers can also expand their system simply, quickly and cost-effectively by adding a storage system.
Solar energy costs around a third of current grid prices and remains consistently cheap for the entire service life of a PV system - more than 25 years after all. This makes switching to solar power a safe, efficient decision. "Krone Sonne" customers are therefore ideally equipped for the future! By focusing on self-consumption and independence, "Krone Sun" customers remain unaffected by fluctuations on the international market.
Do you have any questions about Krone Sonne products, the ordering process or the rest of the project, including the installation of your system? Book a free consultation appointment and find out more about the Krone Sun offer HERE.
