Store solar power & use it yourself

Unlike other companies, Krone Sonne, as a leading provider of sustainable energy, has long focused on maximum self-consumption, with customers using the electricity they generate themselves. A strategy that is now proving to be particularly far-sighted. At a time when geopolitical uncertainties and high subsidies have led to a boom in PV systems, Krone Sonne customers are opting for the ideal way to significantly increase their own consumption. And by focusing on self-consumption and independence, they remain unaffected by fluctuations on the international market.