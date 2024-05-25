Dornbirn coach Orie:
“We’re all knackered now”
Despite not being granted a license for the new season, Dornbirn want to say goodbye to the second division in Ried today (17:30). It won't be easy for the Rothosen, who are devastated by the bad news.
Actually, it should have been the big deciding game for the Rothosen. On the last matchday, they could have left the relegation zone after a furious race to catch up in the spring and completed an almost impossible mission successfully after all.
But after the failure of the club's own management and the resulting refusal of a license, everything is different. "There was always a little residual hope among us, which kept our engine running," says winger Sebastian Santin. "Even though it was often very difficult this season, we were always fully committed. We always kept going. But that has left its mark."
A season at a professional club could hardly be more chaotic and disappointing. That's why the team and sporting director/coach Eric Orie deserve incredible credit for what they have achieved. The team has done its job. Not everyone at FC Dornbirn can say that. "We put a lot of energy and heart and soul into our mission. Hope dies last, but now it's dead," laments coach Orie, "and we're all broken now too."
Unpaid salaries
It wasn't just the money for the new season that was missing. The players also had to grit their teeth. Even though they have not yet seen a penny for all the points they have collected since April. Not even from their normal salaries. Nevertheless, players and coaches remained silent, not wanting to cause any more unrest at the club.
In Ried today, the Rothosen still want to give their all once again. Because their conscience does not allow them to do less than would be possible. Not everyone at FC Dornbirn can say that either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.