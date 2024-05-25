Theater festival: female rage bears fruit

Class struggle with humor

The Nationaltheater Mannheim presented "Juices" at the Theater am Lend on Thursday evening. Author Ewe Benbenek, shooting star of the German theater scene, begins her play with rousing fragments, tasting and sounding out the meanings of words, wrestling with language, sprinkling in pop-cultural humor, and only slowly does it materialize what it is actually about: a Polish woman who comes to West Germany as a migrant worker. It is about whether, as the child of such a mother, you are ever safe from slipping away and whether you can ever lean back when you know that other people are eating asparagus.