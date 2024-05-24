World Cup quarters
Stadium construction site: Swiss sound the “field alarm”
In two weeks' time, the Swiss national team will move into their World Cup quarters in Stuttgart. At the moment, the training ground is still a construction site, there is a "field alarm" ...
"At the home ground of the Stuttgarter Kickers, there is brown earth everywhere instead of green carpet. Excavators are tearing up the ground, mounds of earth are piling up in the middle and gravel is being carted in on huge carts. How are the national team supposed to get the finishing touches for the group games against Hungary, Scotland and Germany here from June 10?" asks the Swiss newspaper "Blick" and sounds the alarm.
"Professionals are at work here"
Those responsible on site are more relaxed about the situation than the Blick reporters who traveled to Stuttgart for an on-site inspection. "Don't worry - it's all professionals at work here! We'll have a perfect pitch here in two weeks. You can report that in Switzerland," the groundsman is quoted as saying.
The Swiss start their EURO campaign on June 15 against Hungary, followed by matches against Scotland (June 19) and hosts Germany (June 23).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.