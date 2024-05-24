Stadium construction site: Swiss sound the “field alarm”

"At the home ground of the Stuttgarter Kickers, there is brown earth everywhere instead of green carpet. Excavators are tearing up the ground, mounds of earth are piling up in the middle and gravel is being carted in on huge carts. How are the national team supposed to get the finishing touches for the group games against Hungary, Scotland and Germany here from June 10?" asks the Swiss newspaper "Blick" and sounds the alarm.