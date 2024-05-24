Lots of surprises and a “grilled” FPÖ leader

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl should have been in the spotlight again for the finale. His former business partner Thomas Sila was to be brought before the police in parliament. But wonder of wonders, he was not available. Sila's lawyer criticized the fact that his client should have been questioned despite being seriously ill. The ÖVP, on the other hand, spoke of alleged indications that Sila had been spotted near the Klagenfurt lido. In fact, Sila is said to have "fled" to Croatia. The police tried in vain to track Sila down for two days. The Carinthian had once founded the advertising agency "Ideenschmiede" together with Kickl and now runs the successor company "signs".