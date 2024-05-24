Take part & win
Exclusive experiences at the Graz Riverdays!
From June 21 to 30, 2024, the city of Graz will be transformed into a paradise for water sports and leisure fans. The Graz Riverdays offer a varied program with numerous hands-on activities, boat tours, taster courses and top-class sport. The "Krone" is giving away 15x2 places for an unforgettable trip on the giant raft on Saturday, June 22. Enjoy finger food and two free drinks.
There is guaranteed to be something for everyone at Riverdays. Conquer the Mur in the Colorado inflatable boat or enjoy a ride on the giant raft. If you prefer something more sporty, you can take part in a dragon boat taster session or experience an exciting kayak trip with world champion Uschi Profanter. For the more adventurous, there is also the opportunity to try out river rafting in a team of two. Simply register and take part - fun is guaranteed!
Top-class sport and leisure fun
The Graz Riverdays not only offer recreational fun, but also top-class sport. Experience thrilling competitions and breathtaking shows on and along the Mur. The event is a must for anyone who loves action and adventure. You can find more information about the Riverdays HERE.
Win a ride on the giant raft
The "Krone" is giving away 15x2 places for an exclusive ride on the giant raft on Saturday, June 22. Each package includes tickets for the raft ride, finger food and two free drinks. Experience the unique atmosphere of the Murfestival from a special perspective and enjoy an unforgettable day on the Mur. Simply fill in the form below and, with a little luck, win. The closing date for entries is June 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.