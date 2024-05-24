Exclusive experiences at the Graz Riverdays!

There is guaranteed to be something for everyone at Riverdays. Conquer the Mur in the Colorado inflatable boat or enjoy a ride on the giant raft. If you prefer something more sporty, you can take part in a dragon boat taster session or experience an exciting kayak trip with world champion Uschi Profanter. For the more adventurous, there is also the opportunity to try out river rafting in a team of two. Simply register and take part - fun is guaranteed!