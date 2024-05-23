Tyrolean brought 40 adventurers to the summit of Everest

"With the outbreak of the coronavirus, Chinese authorities had closed access to Everest from Tibet," Lukas told Bergkrone: "This year, we were able to enter the country again for the first time in four years." And while the base camp in Nepal resembles a small town of colorful tents, on the north side in Tibet there are only 52 climbers in the small camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters in the Qomolangma nature reserve. "The same number as on the first ascent in 1953," smiles the Tyrolean.