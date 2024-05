Counseling guide for sudden hair loss

Hair loss of up to 100 hairs per day is completely normal, the hair root remains intact during this "normal" hair loss and the hair grows back. If the amount of hair lost is exceeded over a longer period of time, this is referred to as effluvium. If there is a clear thinning of the hair or hairless areas, this is called alopecia. Around 40 % of men are affected by hair loss, which is usually hereditary, begins with a receding hairline and often leads to baldness. However, 20 % of all women also suffer from hair loss.