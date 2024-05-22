Sustainable and fashionable
Women swap clothes in Taxham
For the first time, the Salzburg-Taxham parish is hosting a clothes swap party for women on Friday (3pm to 7pm). Clothes can be handed in on Thursday from 2.30 pm. The event is organized by the Catholic Women's Movement.
At a time when sustainability is becoming more and more important, the Taxham parish is offering a special event for fashion-conscious women. This coming weekend, the Salzburg-Taxham parish is hosting a big clothes swap party.
The concept is very simple: anyone can bring their clothes in good condition and swap them for new favorites. Even if you don't have anything to swap, you are still welcome to come along and choose new outfits - for a voluntary donation.
This initiative is all about the second-hand philosophy, where used clothing finds a new home. "Old becomes new" is the motto, so visitors can not only refresh their wardrobe, but also make a contribution to environmental friendliness and resource conservation.
"We are looking forward to beautiful looks, new favorite pieces, unique outfits and a lively crowd," says host Szidónia Lőrincz. And what would a party be without a buffet? The guests' physical well-being will of course be catered for.
