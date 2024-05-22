MPS genetic defect: “sugar waste” destroys the cells

New therapies bring hope

For around half of MPS forms, there are now therapies that have a positive influence on the course of the disease. Such as bone marrow transplants, especially if they are carried out by the end of the second year of life. Enzyme replacement therapy is also effective in many forms. The missing enzyme is produced artificially in cell cultures and administered to the patient at regular intervals by infusion. Great expectations are placed on gene therapies, which are already being intensively researched in order to change the DNA in such a way that a healthy enzyme is produced.