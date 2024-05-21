Handball players rejoice
Sensational! HC Linz in the final after 32:30
The Linz handball team also won the 2nd semi-final against the Fivers and thus sensationally secured their second final in a row.Over 1000 fans turned the Kleinmünchner Halle into a cauldron, in which goalie Florian Kaiper performed outstandingly!
The hall in Kleinmünchen was filled to capacity, the fans went wild and chanted: "HC Linz rules here"! Because at exactly 10:00 p.m. the time had come: The Linz handball team also won the second semi-final against the Fivers 32:30 to reach the final for the second time in a row!
Witches' cauldron in Kleinmünchen
There was a goosebump atmosphere, the culmination of an absolute rollercoaster ride of emotions. The crowd was already so huge almost an hour before kick-off that a long queue had formed outside the arena. Everyone wanted to cheer HC Linz on to the final! Yet at the start of the game, it was more the team from Margareten who were inspired by the sensational atmosphere and quickly raced into a 3:0 lead.
"Very nervous at the start!"
But what followed was a show! Goalkeeper Flo Kaiper emerged as Linz's match-winner, driven to top form by repeated chants and blocking over 35% of all shots in the first half. That also covered up the odd missed chance, which even led to a 23:27 deficit in the second half.
But as usual, the mentality monsters had not given up and believed they could reach the final. It was bomber Mislav Grgic who put Linz 30:28 in front with four minutes remaining and turned the arena into a cauldron by then at the latest. "We were extremely nervous at the start, but a jolt went through the team with 20 minutes to go," said captain Christian Kislinger.
