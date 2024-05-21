Sensational! HC Linz in the final after 32:30

Witches' cauldron in Kleinmünchen

There was a goosebump atmosphere, the culmination of an absolute rollercoaster ride of emotions. The crowd was already so huge almost an hour before kick-off that a long queue had formed outside the arena. Everyone wanted to cheer HC Linz on to the final! Yet at the start of the game, it was more the team from Margareten who were inspired by the sensational atmosphere and quickly raced into a 3:0 lead.