Drug deals pulled off on a grand scale

International investigations

The accused had also grown cannabis in his home. Here, the public prosecutor assumed a harvest yield of 400 grams. As in his police interview, the defendant remained silent during the trial about the allegations of the considerable quantities of cocaine and cannabis. He only commented on his "private plantation" discovered during the house search and the whereabouts of the harvest. "For the most part, I wanted to bake cookies from the marijuana and then sell them on to pay my debt collection debts." He had consumed the rest himself. The authorities had tracked the man down in the course of international investigations, focusing on the surveillance of so-called cryptocommunication services. The investigators also succeeded in breaking up a Europe-wide drug ring to which the 30-year-old man from Oberland belonged.