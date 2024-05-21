A family that creates meaning with chocolate

The sweet chocolatey gold flows out of a pipe in the factory and the second youngest member of the Felber family skillfully fills the bunny moulds, which were previously painted, with milk chocolate. It was always clear to the Felber offspring that they wanted to follow in their parents' footsteps and both of them clearly enjoy their work. "The variety is what makes our job so exciting, we've been working everywhere for a long time," says Johannes Felber, who gets approval from his brother. "There's always something new here and no two days are the same."