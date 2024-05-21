Birkfeld indulgence
A family that creates meaning with chocolate
Old and young help together here: Chocolate, cookies and pastries - the Felber family conjure up all of this by hand in their "Sinnstifterei" in Birkfeld. This model business in Eastern Styria, which also has the most diverse collection of chocolate molds in Central Europe, is now being shown on TV.
When you enter the Felber family's chocolate factory in Birkfeld, you immediately smell the sweetest temptation in the world. Because here you are truly in chocolate heaven. During our visit, small and large Easter bunny shapes are hand-painted with light and dark chocolate with great care. "Each piece is unique," emphasizes Julia Felber, the manager of the establishment.
You eat chocolate in a completely different way, much more consciously and with much more pleasure.
Julia Felber
The cohesion within the Schokolatier family is clearly noticeable, as everyone still works together here. The history of the family business began with Stefan Felber's grandfather, whose son later took over the bakery and patisserie. Stefan followed in his footsteps and, together with his wife Julia, set up the chocolate factory in 2003. According to Stefan Felber, good quality and a sense of purpose are in all the products that the family creates - this has led to everything now running under the name "Sinnstifterei".
Recently, "Steirerkrone" was allowed to take a look behind the scenes of the chocolate manufactory as part of the filming of the ServusTV program "Heimatleuchten".
The succession is secured
In the meantime, sons Heinz and Johannes (18 and 21) are also actively supporting their parents in the chocolate, confectionery and bakery business. Starting in the fall, they will spend a year in Wels to complete the master baker and confectioner school and thus lay an important foundation for the future of the family's business. They will later take over the management together.
The sweet chocolatey gold flows out of a pipe in the factory and the second youngest member of the Felber family skillfully fills the bunny moulds, which were previously painted, with milk chocolate. It was always clear to the Felber offspring that they wanted to follow in their parents' footsteps and both of them clearly enjoy their work. "The variety is what makes our job so exciting, we've been working everywhere for a long time," says Johannes Felber, who gets approval from his brother. "There's always something new here and no two days are the same."
Delicious collaborations from the region
Chocolate filled with their own honey, wine or fruit - farmers from the region can commission this from the Felbers. They supply the manufactory with their products and receive their very own chocolate in return. The banderole of the bars is also customized. "This is really popular and is part of our main business," says Stefan Felber.
Chocolate in all kinds of shapes
Another sweet specialty: the East Styrian family owns the most diverse collection of chocolate moulds in all of Central Europe. "We make the molds ourselves in collaboration with an engraver," reveals the creative boss. From fish and teddy bears to electric motors, everything is included and can be made to order. Visitors can marvel at the impressive collection on a guided tour of the manufactory.
Manual work and individuality
Machines are largely dispensed with and the finest manual work is used instead. "This allows for much more individuality in the chocolate". Some of the most unusual varieties that have already been created in the Felber family's factory include "mustard chocolate" and chocolate with ostrich egg liqueur. "Almost anything can be made into chocolate," says Julia Felber confidently. They themselves have around 40 varieties in their range. Many other individual creations are produced for farmers in the region.
A question that everyone here probably asks themselves: If you are surrounded by sweet temptation every day, how much chocolate do you eat? "You enjoy chocolate in a completely different way, much more consciously," says Julia Felber. "And less often," adds the youngster.
Filming has now been completed and the show, which is all about Eastern Styria, will be broadcast next Easter - on Friday, April 11, at 8.15 pm on ServusTV.
