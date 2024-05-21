Is this the new man for Wattens?

Nevertheless, he must have been extremely convincing in talks with Stefan Köck. After all, the list of interested parties that the WSG sporting director has had to deal with since Silbi announced his departure was quite long. Even if the Wattener are not exactly financially bedded on roses, a place on a Bundesliga coach's bench is highly coveted. Köck's favorite candidates (Thomas Grumser, Zoran Barisic) had turned down - that's how he came across the Bundesliga newcomers while scouting.