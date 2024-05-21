New WSG coach
Is this the new man for Wattens?
After eleven years with Thomas Silberberger, Bundesliga club WSG Tirol has a new coach - and it is 41-year-old Philipp Semlic. The Styrian made a name for himself at Lafnitz, had been at St. Pölten since the start of the year and resigned at the beginning of May.
At 2pm on Wednesday at the Gernot-Langes-Stadion in Wattens, a long-kept Tirol soccer secret will be revealed: 41-year-old Philipp Semlic is the successor to Thomas Silberberger at WSG Tirol, who has stepped down as coach of the Bundesliga club after eleven years.
Philipp how?
Born in Styria, he is still a rather unknown quantity in this country. His last job was at second-division club St. Pölten, where his collaboration came to an abrupt end at the beginning of May after four months and just 11 games. A misunderstanding - in the literal sense.
The new coach should have proven his ability, speak good German and know his way around the local professional soccer scene.
Das Anforderungsprofil von WSG-Sportdirektor Stefan Köck
However, Semlic had previously made a name for himself at Lafnitz. He worked there for three and a half years in League Two from January 2020. He achieved a good points average of 1.56 in 110 games. In comparison: Silberberger achieved an average of 1.53 in 378 games during his era at WSG.
Born in Styria, he is the classic type of modern coach who relies heavily on modern tools for analysis and planning. However, the top division is still new territory for the 41-year-old, who has yet to play a single match in the Bundesliga.
Nevertheless, he must have been extremely convincing in talks with Stefan Köck. After all, the list of interested parties that the WSG sporting director has had to deal with since Silbi announced his departure was quite long. Even if the Wattener are not exactly financially bedded on roses, a place on a Bundesliga coach's bench is highly coveted. Köck's favorite candidates (Thomas Grumser, Zoran Barisic) had turned down - that's how he came across the Bundesliga newcomers while scouting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.