There was no break for high-flyers at Whitsun

Worm inside, my ass! While many players in the lower leagues used the Whitsun weekend for a short break, there was no question of that at West League side Bischofshofen. On Friday, the team from Pongau celebrated what new coach Thomas Schnöll described as a "very confident and convincing" 4:1 win at home to Silz/Mötz and have not been beaten since he took over at the end of April. Kuksenko impressed with a brace and the goals always came at a good time.